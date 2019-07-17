VM Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.04 crore, down 48.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.04 crore in June 2019 down 48.77% from Rs. 44.97 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2019 down 49.63% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2019 down 4.48% from Rs. 2.68 crore in June 2018.

VM EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2018.

VM shares closed at 3.05 on July 16, 2019 (NSE)