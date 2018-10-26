VLS Finance Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 751.19 crore, up 72.96% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 751.19 crore in September 2018 up 72.96% from Rs. 434.32 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.52 crore in September 2018 down 36.56% from Rs. 3.96 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.64 crore in September 2018 up 44.35% from Rs. 4.60 crore in September 2017.

VLS Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.03 in September 2017.

VLS Finance shares closed at 56.65 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -27.65% returns over the last 6 months and -33.94% over the last 12 months.