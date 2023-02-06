 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
VLS Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.10 crore, down 33.98% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VLS Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 70.10 crore in December 2022 down 33.98% from Rs. 106.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.89 crore in December 2022 down 49.3% from Rs. 104.31 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.41 crore in December 2022 down 34.71% from Rs. 101.71 crore in December 2021.

VLS Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 70.24 75.02 106.18
Other Operating Income -0.14 0.14 --
Total Income From Operations 70.10 75.16 106.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.30 1.27 1.05
Depreciation 0.78 1.08 0.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.50 2.78 3.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.52 70.02 101.44
Other Income 0.11 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.63 70.04 101.45
Interest 0.02 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.61 70.03 101.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 65.61 70.03 101.44
Tax 12.72 11.62 -2.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.89 58.40 104.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.89 58.40 104.31
Equity Share Capital 38.78 38.78 38.78
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.68 15.11 26.98
Diluted EPS 13.68 15.11 26.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.68 15.11 26.98
Diluted EPS 13.68 15.11 26.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited