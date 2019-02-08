VLS Finance Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 817.75 crore, up 64.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 817.75 crore in December 2018 up 64.67% from Rs. 496.60 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.47 crore in December 2018 down 27.33% from Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.40 crore in December 2018 down 57.42% from Rs. 15.03 crore in December 2017.

VLS Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.59 in December 2017.

VLS Finance shares closed at 47.35 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -43.90% returns over the last 6 months and -42.54% over the last 12 months.