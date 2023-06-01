English
    VJTF Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore, up 107.03% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VJTF Eduservices are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore in March 2023 up 107.03% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2023 down 747.91% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2023 down 29.13% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2022.

    VJTF shares closed at 71.71 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.57% returns over the last 6 months

    VJTF Eduservices
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.725.822.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.725.822.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.341.421.06
    Depreciation0.660.650.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.002.151.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.271.60-0.58
    Other Income0.510.261.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.241.860.58
    Interest2.221.351.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.980.51-0.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.980.51-0.47
    Tax-0.79-0.09-0.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.200.600.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.200.600.18
    Equity Share Capital17.6017.6017.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.680.340.10
    Diluted EPS-0.680.340.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.680.340.10
    Diluted EPS-0.680.340.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 10:33 am