VJTF Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore, up 107.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore in March 2023 up 107.03% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.20 crore in March 2023 down 747.91% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.90 crore in March 2023 down 29.13% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2022.

VJTF shares closed at 71.71 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.57% returns over the last 6 months