VJTF Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.82 crore, up 176.99% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VJTF Eduservices are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.82 crore in December 2022 up 176.99% from Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 9.56% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2022 down 9.39% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2021.

VJTF Eduservices
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.82 4.57 2.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.82 4.57 2.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.42 1.40 1.07
Depreciation 0.65 0.53 0.69
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.15 2.23 0.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.60 0.41 -0.28
Other Income 0.26 0.32 2.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.86 0.72 2.08
Interest 1.35 1.00 1.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.51 -0.28 0.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.51 -0.28 0.93
Tax -0.09 0.34 0.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.60 -0.63 0.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.60 -0.63 0.67
Equity Share Capital 17.60 17.60 17.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.34 -0.36 0.38
Diluted EPS 0.34 -0.36 0.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.34 -0.36 0.38
Diluted EPS 0.34 -0.36 0.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
