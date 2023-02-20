VJTF Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.82 crore, up 176.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.82 crore in December 2022 up 176.99% from Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 9.56% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2022 down 9.39% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2021.