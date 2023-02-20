VJTF Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.82 crore, up 176.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.82 crore in December 2022 up 176.99% from Rs. 2.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2022 down 9.56% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in December 2022 down 9.39% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2021.

VJTF EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2021.

VJTF shares closed at 58.00 on February 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.30% returns over the last 6 months