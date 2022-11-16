 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
VJTF Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.57 crore, up 202.15% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for VJTF Eduservices are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.57 crore in September 2022 up 202.15% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2022 down 51.72% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2022 down 27.33% from Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2021.

VJTF shares closed at 68.70 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.81% returns over the last 12 months.

VJTF Eduservices
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.57 5.65 1.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.57 5.65 1.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.40 0.98 0.73
Depreciation 0.53 0.68 0.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.23 1.44 0.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.40 2.56 -0.22
Other Income 0.32 0.13 1.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.72 2.69 1.02
Interest 1.00 0.99 1.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.28 1.69 -0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.28 1.69 -0.07
Tax 0.34 0.13 0.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.63 1.56 -0.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.63 1.56 -0.42
Minority Interest -- -- 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.63 1.56 -0.41
Equity Share Capital 17.60 17.60 17.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.36 0.89 -0.24
Diluted EPS -0.36 0.89 -0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.36 0.89 -0.24
Diluted EPS -0.36 0.89 -0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

