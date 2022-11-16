VJTF Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.57 crore, up 202.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.57 crore in September 2022 up 202.15% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2022 down 51.72% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2022 down 27.33% from Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2021.

VJTF shares closed at 68.70 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.81% returns over the last 12 months.