English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    VJTF Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.57 crore, up 202.15% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for VJTF Eduservices are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.57 crore in September 2022 up 202.15% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2022 down 51.72% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2022 down 27.33% from Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2021.

    VJTF shares closed at 68.70 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.81% returns over the last 12 months.

    VJTF Eduservices
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.575.651.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.575.651.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.400.980.73
    Depreciation0.530.680.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.231.440.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.402.56-0.22
    Other Income0.320.131.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.722.691.02
    Interest1.000.991.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.281.69-0.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.281.69-0.07
    Tax0.340.130.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.631.56-0.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.631.56-0.42
    Minority Interest----0.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.631.56-0.41
    Equity Share Capital17.6017.6017.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.360.89-0.24
    Diluted EPS-0.360.89-0.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.360.89-0.24
    Diluted EPS-0.360.89-0.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Results #VJTF #VJTF Eduservices
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:55 am