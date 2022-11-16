VJTF Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.57 crore, up 202.15% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for VJTF Eduservices are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.57 crore in September 2022 up 202.15% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.63 crore in September 2022 down 51.72% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2022 down 27.33% from Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2021.
VJTF shares closed at 68.70 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.81% returns over the last 12 months.
|VJTF Eduservices
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.57
|5.65
|1.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.57
|5.65
|1.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.40
|0.98
|0.73
|Depreciation
|0.53
|0.68
|0.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.23
|1.44
|0.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.40
|2.56
|-0.22
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.13
|1.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.72
|2.69
|1.02
|Interest
|1.00
|0.99
|1.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.28
|1.69
|-0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.28
|1.69
|-0.07
|Tax
|0.34
|0.13
|0.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.63
|1.56
|-0.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.63
|1.56
|-0.42
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.63
|1.56
|-0.41
|Equity Share Capital
|17.60
|17.60
|17.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|0.89
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|0.89
|-0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|0.89
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|0.89
|-0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited