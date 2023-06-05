VJTF Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore, up 107.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for VJTF Eduservices are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore in March 2023 up 107.03% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2023 down 571.74% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2023 down 27.78% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.
VJTF shares closed at 71.71 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.57% returns over the last 6 months
|VJTF Eduservices
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.72
|5.82
|2.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.72
|5.82
|2.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.34
|1.42
|1.06
|Depreciation
|0.66
|0.65
|0.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.98
|2.15
|1.11
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|1.60
|-0.58
|Other Income
|0.51
|0.26
|1.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|1.86
|0.57
|Interest
|2.22
|1.35
|1.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.97
|0.51
|-0.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.97
|0.51
|-0.48
|Tax
|-0.79
|-0.09
|-0.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.18
|0.60
|0.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.18
|0.60
|0.25
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.18
|0.60
|0.25
|Equity Share Capital
|17.60
|17.60
|17.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|0.34
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|0.34
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|0.34
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|0.34
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited