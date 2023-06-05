VJTF Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore, up 107.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore in March 2023 up 107.03% from Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2023 down 571.74% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2023 down 27.78% from Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022.

VJTF shares closed at 71.71 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.57% returns over the last 6 months