VJTF Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore, down 54.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.28 crore in March 2022 down 54.46% from Rs. 5.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 up 105.06% from Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022 down 48.57% from Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2021.

VJTF EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.81 in March 2021.

VJTF shares closed at 57.00 on May 11, 2022 (BSE)