VJTF Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.09 crore, up 7.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.09 crore in June 2023 up 7.72% from Rs. 5.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2023 down 31.26% from Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.52 crore in June 2023 up 4.45% from Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2022.

VJTF EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.89 in June 2022.

VJTF shares closed at 57.50 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.54% returns over the last 12 months.