VJTF Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.65 crore, up 257.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.65 crore in June 2022 up 257.25% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.56 crore in June 2022 up 1316.52% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2022 up 106.75% from Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2021.

VJTF EPS has increased to Rs. 0.89 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2021.

VJTF shares closed at 65.00 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.34% returns over the last 12 months.