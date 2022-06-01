Vivo Biotech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.31 crore, down 4.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.31 crore in March 2022 down 4.82% from Rs. 16.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2022 down 326.85% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022 down 64.46% from Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2021.

Vivo Biotech shares closed at 37.00 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -39.94% returns over the last 6 months and -44.69% over the last 12 months.