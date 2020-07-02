Vivo Biotech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.36 crore, up 4.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.36 crore in March 2020 up 4.29% from Rs. 13.77 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2020 up 86.43% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2020 down 50.39% from Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2019.

Vivo Biotech shares closed at 27.70 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -3.99% returns over the last 6 months and -18.05% over the last 12 months.