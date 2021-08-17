Vivo Biotech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.99 crore, up 41.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.99 crore in June 2021 up 41.92% from Rs. 9.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2021 up 26.15% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2021 up 67.71% from Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2020.

Vivo Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.76 in June 2020.

Vivo Biotech shares closed at 81.95 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 55.95% returns over the last 6 months and 117.09% over the last 12 months.