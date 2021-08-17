MARKET NEWS

Vivo Biotech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.99 crore, up 41.92% Y-o-Y

August 17, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vivo Biotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.99 crore in June 2021 up 41.92% from Rs. 9.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2021 up 26.15% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.83 crore in June 2021 up 67.71% from Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2020.

Vivo Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.76 in June 2020.

Vivo Biotech shares closed at 81.95 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 55.95% returns over the last 6 months and 117.09% over the last 12 months.

Vivo Biotech
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations12.9916.089.15
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations12.9916.089.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods1.315.111.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.02-3.420.91
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.192.671.57
Depreciation1.791.751.26
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.867.722.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.822.251.62
Other Income0.220.08--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.042.331.62
Interest0.861.250.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.181.080.92
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.181.080.92
Tax0.950.78-0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.230.300.98
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.230.300.98
Equity Share Capital14.2013.4212.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.870.220.76
Diluted EPS0.830.220.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.870.220.76
Diluted EPS0.830.220.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.