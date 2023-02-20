 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vivo Biotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.42 crore, up 3.87% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vivo Biotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.42 crore in December 2022 up 3.87% from Rs. 12.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 88.27% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2022 down 14.09% from Rs. 5.75 crore in December 2021.

Vivo Biotech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.42 12.54 12.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.42 12.54 12.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.77 0.89 1.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.90 1.12 -0.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.39 3.29 2.39
Depreciation 2.30 2.37 1.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.42 2.57 3.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.63 2.29 4.04
Other Income 0.01 0.01 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.64 2.30 4.04
Interest 2.08 1.79 1.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.56 0.51 2.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.56 0.51 2.84
Tax 0.40 0.39 1.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.16 0.12 1.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.16 0.12 1.37
Equity Share Capital 14.88 14.76 14.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.08 0.97
Diluted EPS 0.11 0.08 0.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.08 0.97
Diluted EPS 0.11 0.08 0.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited