Vivo Biotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.42 crore, up 3.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.42 crore in December 2022 up 3.87% from Rs. 12.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 88.27% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2022 down 14.09% from Rs. 5.75 crore in December 2021.