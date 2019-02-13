Vivo Biotech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.42 crore, up 19.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.42 crore in December 2018 up 19.48% from Rs. 12.07 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2018 up 68.1% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.24 crore in December 2018 up 2.21% from Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2017.

Vivo Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.81 in December 2017.

Vivo Biotech shares closed at 64.00 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given 23.08% returns over the last 6 months and 24.63% over the last 12 months.