Vivo Biotech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.67 crore, up 24.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.67 crore in September 2022 up 24.63% from Rs. 10.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 56.51% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.67 crore in September 2022 up 20.67% from Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2021.

Vivo Biotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2021.

Vivo Biotech shares closed at 35.50 on November 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.58% returns over the last 6 months and -46.50% over the last 12 months.