Vivo Biotech Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.17 crore, down 30.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.17 crore in September 2021 down 30.66% from Rs. 14.67 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021 down 86.83% from Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2021 down 35.39% from Rs. 5.99 crore in September 2020.

Vivo Biotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.63 in September 2020.

Vivo Biotech shares closed at 68.65 on November 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 4.89% returns over the last 6 months and 71.63% over the last 12 months.