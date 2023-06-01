Vivo Biotech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 14.76 crore, down 3.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.76 crore in March 2023 down 3.58% from Rs. 15.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2023 up 400.28% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.15 crore in March 2023 up 393.1% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022.

Vivo Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.49 in March 2022.

Vivo Biotech shares closed at 27.57 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.09% returns over the last 6 months and -30.73% over the last 12 months.