Vivo Biotech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.31 crore, down 4.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.31 crore in March 2022 down 4.82% from Rs. 16.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022 down 330.96% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022 down 64.46% from Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2021.

Vivo Biotech shares closed at 36.55 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -40.67% returns over the last 6 months and -46.29% over the last 12 months.