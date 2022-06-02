 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vivo Biotech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.31 crore, down 4.82% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vivo Biotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.31 crore in March 2022 down 4.82% from Rs. 16.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022 down 330.96% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022 down 64.46% from Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2021.

Vivo Biotech shares closed at 36.55 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -40.67% returns over the last 6 months and -46.29% over the last 12 months.

Vivo Biotech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.31 12.92 16.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.31 12.92 16.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.99 1.33 5.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.43 -0.12 -3.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.80 2.39 2.67
Depreciation 2.21 1.71 1.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.48 3.57 7.73
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.61 4.04 2.33
Other Income -0.15 -- 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.76 4.04 2.40
Interest 0.87 1.20 1.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.63 2.84 1.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.63 2.84 1.08
Tax -0.94 1.47 0.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.69 1.37 0.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.69 1.37 0.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.69 1.37 0.30
Equity Share Capital 14.26 14.20 13.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.49 0.97 0.22
Diluted EPS -0.49 0.93 0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.49 0.97 0.22
Diluted EPS -0.49 0.93 0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

