Vivo Biotech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.31 crore, down 4.82% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vivo Biotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.31 crore in March 2022 down 4.82% from Rs. 16.08 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022 down 330.96% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022 down 64.46% from Rs. 4.08 crore in March 2021.
Vivo Biotech shares closed at 36.55 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -40.67% returns over the last 6 months and -46.29% over the last 12 months.
|Vivo Biotech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.31
|12.92
|16.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.31
|12.92
|16.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.99
|1.33
|5.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.43
|-0.12
|-3.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.80
|2.39
|2.67
|Depreciation
|2.21
|1.71
|1.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.48
|3.57
|7.73
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.61
|4.04
|2.33
|Other Income
|-0.15
|--
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.76
|4.04
|2.40
|Interest
|0.87
|1.20
|1.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.63
|2.84
|1.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.63
|2.84
|1.08
|Tax
|-0.94
|1.47
|0.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.69
|1.37
|0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.69
|1.37
|0.30
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.69
|1.37
|0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|14.26
|14.20
|13.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|0.97
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|0.93
|0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|0.97
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|0.93
|0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited