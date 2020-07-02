Vivo Biotech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.36 crore, up 4.29% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vivo Biotech are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.36 crore in March 2020 up 4.29% from Rs. 13.77 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2020 up 86.37% from Rs. 2.98 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2020 down 50.39% from Rs. 2.54 crore in March 2019.
Vivo Biotech shares closed at 27.70 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -3.99% returns over the last 6 months and -18.05% over the last 12 months.
|Vivo Biotech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.36
|14.11
|13.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.36
|14.11
|13.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.60
|2.06
|2.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.87
|-0.18
|0.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.59
|2.63
|3.01
|Depreciation
|1.19
|1.45
|1.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.80
|5.80
|5.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|2.34
|1.28
|Other Income
|0.02
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|2.34
|1.28
|Interest
|0.79
|0.68
|0.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.73
|1.66
|0.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-3.78
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.73
|1.66
|-3.14
|Tax
|-0.32
|0.35
|-0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.41
|1.31
|-2.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.41
|1.31
|-2.98
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.41
|1.31
|-2.98
|Equity Share Capital
|12.89
|12.89
|12.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|1.02
|-2.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|1.02
|-2.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|1.02
|-2.41
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|1.02
|-2.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
