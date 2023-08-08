Vivo Biotech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.58 crore, up 2.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.58 crore in June 2023 up 2.83% from Rs. 11.26 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2023 down 54.94% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.49 crore in June 2023 down 6.07% from Rs. 4.78 crore in June 2022.

Vivo Biotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2022.

Vivo Biotech shares closed at 30.30 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.48% returns over the last 6 months and -3.04% over the last 12 months.