Vivo Biotech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore, down 13.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore in June 2022 down 13.34% from Rs. 13.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022 down 74.5% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.78 crore in June 2022 down 19.12% from Rs. 5.91 crore in June 2021.

Vivo Biotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.87 in June 2021.

Vivo Biotech shares closed at 31.80 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.12% returns over the last 6 months and -61.20% over the last 12 months.