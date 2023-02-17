Vivo Biotech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore, up 4.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore in December 2022 up 4.77% from Rs. 12.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 89.12% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2022 down 14.26% from Rs. 5.75 crore in December 2021.