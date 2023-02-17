Vivo Biotech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore, up 4.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.54 crore in December 2022 up 4.77% from Rs. 12.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 down 89.12% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2022 down 14.26% from Rs. 5.75 crore in December 2021.

Vivo Biotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in December 2021.

Vivo Biotech shares closed at 26.45 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.43% returns over the last 6 months and -33.88% over the last 12 months.