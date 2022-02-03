Vivo Biotech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.92 crore, up 8.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.92 crore in December 2021 up 8.81% from Rs. 11.87 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2021 down 38.41% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.75 crore in December 2021 up 20.29% from Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2020.

Vivo Biotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.97 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.73 in December 2020.

Vivo Biotech shares closed at 68.65 on February 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.66% returns over the last 6 months and 26.89% over the last 12 months.