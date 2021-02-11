Vivo Biotech Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.87 crore, down 15.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.87 crore in December 2020 down 15.82% from Rs. 14.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2020 up 69.8% from Rs. 1.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.78 crore in December 2020 up 26.12% from Rs. 3.79 crore in December 2019.

Vivo Biotech EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.02 in December 2019.

Vivo Biotech shares closed at 53.90 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)