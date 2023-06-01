Vivimed Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.72 crore, down 25.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.72 crore in March 2023 down 25.23% from Rs. 53.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 264.85 crore in March 2023 down 1323.81% from Rs. 18.60 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 163.77 crore in March 2023 down 14522.32% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022.

Vivimed Labs shares closed at 5.75 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.75% returns over the last 6 months and -56.11% over the last 12 months.