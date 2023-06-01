Vivimed Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.72 crore, down 25.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vivimed Labs are:
Net Sales at Rs 39.72 crore in March 2023 down 25.23% from Rs. 53.12 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 264.85 crore in March 2023 down 1323.81% from Rs. 18.60 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 163.77 crore in March 2023 down 14522.32% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022.
Vivimed Labs shares closed at 5.75 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.75% returns over the last 6 months and -56.11% over the last 12 months.
|Vivimed Labs
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.72
|50.56
|53.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|39.72
|50.56
|53.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.75
|34.12
|31.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|159.25
|1.45
|1.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.92
|8.44
|8.58
|Depreciation
|95.07
|3.80
|4.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.58
|12.71
|13.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-258.84
|-9.97
|-6.34
|Other Income
|--
|0.01
|0.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-258.84
|-9.96
|-5.78
|Interest
|8.07
|9.16
|10.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-266.91
|-19.12
|-15.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-266.91
|-19.12
|-15.78
|Tax
|-2.07
|--
|2.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-264.85
|-19.12
|-18.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-264.85
|-19.12
|-18.60
|Equity Share Capital
|16.58
|16.58
|16.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-31.94
|-0.22
|-2.24
|Diluted EPS
|-31.01
|-0.23
|-2.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-31.94
|-0.22
|-2.24
|Diluted EPS
|-31.01
|-0.23
|-2.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited