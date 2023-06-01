English
    Vivimed Labs Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 39.72 crore, down 25.23% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vivimed Labs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39.72 crore in March 2023 down 25.23% from Rs. 53.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 264.85 crore in March 2023 down 1323.81% from Rs. 18.60 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 163.77 crore in March 2023 down 14522.32% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022.

    Vivimed Labs shares closed at 5.75 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.75% returns over the last 6 months and -56.11% over the last 12 months.

    Vivimed Labs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.7250.5653.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations39.7250.5653.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.7534.1231.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks159.251.451.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.928.448.58
    Depreciation95.073.804.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.5812.7113.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-258.84-9.97-6.34
    Other Income--0.010.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-258.84-9.96-5.78
    Interest8.079.1610.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-266.91-19.12-15.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-266.91-19.12-15.78
    Tax-2.07--2.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-264.85-19.12-18.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-264.85-19.12-18.60
    Equity Share Capital16.5816.5816.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-31.94-0.22-2.24
    Diluted EPS-31.01-0.23-2.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-31.94-0.22-2.24
    Diluted EPS-31.01-0.23-2.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Vivimed Labs
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 01:47 pm