Vivimed Labs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.12 crore, up 53.19% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vivimed Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 53.12 crore in March 2022 up 53.19% from Rs. 34.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.60 crore in March 2022 up 40.66% from Rs. 31.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022 up 93.95% from Rs. 18.51 crore in March 2021.

Vivimed Labs shares closed at 12.95 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.85% returns over the last 6 months and -56.54% over the last 12 months.

Vivimed Labs
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 53.12 51.90 34.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 53.12 51.90 34.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 31.12 38.22 13.28
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.20 0.49 4.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.58 8.07 9.87
Depreciation 4.66 4.27 3.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.91 12.60 26.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.34 -11.74 -24.24
Other Income 0.56 -0.36 1.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.78 -12.10 -22.46
Interest 10.00 11.53 9.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -15.78 -23.63 -31.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -15.78 -23.63 -31.58
Tax 2.82 -- -0.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -18.60 -23.63 -31.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -18.60 -23.63 -31.35
Equity Share Capital 16.58 16.58 16.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.24 -2.85 -3.78
Diluted EPS -2.18 -2.77 -3.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.24 -2.85 -3.78
Diluted EPS -2.18 -2.77 -3.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 7, 2022 09:33 am
