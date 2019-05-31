Vivimed Labs Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 74.60 crore, up 9.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.60 crore in March 2019 up 9.72% from Rs. 67.99 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2019 down 44.51% from Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.93 crore in March 2019 up 23.97% from Rs. 20.11 crore in March 2018.

Vivimed Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.30 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.55 in March 2018.

Vivimed Labs shares closed at 22.90 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.13% returns over the last 6 months and -62.76% over the last 12 months.