Vivimed Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.00 crore, down 30.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.00 crore in June 2023 down 30.33% from Rs. 47.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.38 crore in June 2023 up 29.72% from Rs. 21.89 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 up 96.69% from Rs. 8.45 crore in June 2022.

Vivimed Labs shares closed at 4.95 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -52.40% returns over the last 12 months.