    Vivimed Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.00 crore, down 30.33% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vivimed Labs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.00 crore in June 2023 down 30.33% from Rs. 47.36 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.38 crore in June 2023 up 29.72% from Rs. 21.89 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 up 96.69% from Rs. 8.45 crore in June 2022.

    Vivimed Labs shares closed at 4.95 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -52.40% returns over the last 12 months.

    Vivimed Labs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.0039.7247.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.0039.7247.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.7222.7527.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.16159.250.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.577.925.66
    Depreciation4.4995.074.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.1613.5821.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.78-258.84-12.76
    Other Income0.01--0.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.77-258.84-12.68
    Interest10.618.079.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-15.38-266.91-21.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-15.38-266.91-21.94
    Tax---2.07-0.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.38-264.85-21.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.38-264.85-21.89
    Equity Share Capital16.5816.5816.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.86-31.94-2.65
    Diluted EPS-1.80-31.01-2.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.86-31.94-2.65
    Diluted EPS-1.80-31.01-2.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:00 pm

