Vivimed Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.56 crore, down 2.59% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vivimed Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 50.56 crore in December 2022 down 2.59% from Rs. 51.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.12 crore in December 2022 up 19.07% from Rs. 23.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.16 crore in December 2022 up 21.33% from Rs. 7.83 crore in December 2021.

Vivimed Labs
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 50.56 39.18 51.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 50.56 39.18 51.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 34.12 23.09 38.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.45 -0.28 0.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.44 6.68 8.07
Depreciation 3.80 3.80 4.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.71 19.40 12.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.97 -13.51 -11.74
Other Income 0.01 0.15 -0.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.96 -13.36 -12.10
Interest 9.16 8.79 11.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -19.12 -22.15 -23.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -19.12 -22.15 -23.63
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -19.12 -22.15 -23.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -19.12 -22.15 -23.63
Equity Share Capital 16.58 16.58 16.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 -2.67 -2.85
Diluted EPS -0.23 -2.59 -2.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 -2.67 -2.85
Diluted EPS -0.23 -2.59 -2.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited