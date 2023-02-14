English
    Vivimed Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.56 crore, down 2.59% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vivimed Labs are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.56 crore in December 2022 down 2.59% from Rs. 51.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.12 crore in December 2022 up 19.07% from Rs. 23.63 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.16 crore in December 2022 up 21.33% from Rs. 7.83 crore in December 2021.

    Vivimed Labs shares closed at 8.90 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.44% returns over the last 6 months and -55.28% over the last 12 months.

    Vivimed Labs
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.5639.1851.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.5639.1851.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.1223.0938.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.45-0.280.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.446.688.07
    Depreciation3.803.804.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.7119.4012.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.97-13.51-11.74
    Other Income0.010.15-0.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-9.96-13.36-12.10
    Interest9.168.7911.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-19.12-22.15-23.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-19.12-22.15-23.63
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-19.12-22.15-23.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-19.12-22.15-23.63
    Equity Share Capital16.5816.5816.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.22-2.67-2.85
    Diluted EPS-0.23-2.59-2.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.22-2.67-2.85
    Diluted EPS-0.23-2.59-2.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

