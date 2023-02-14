Vivimed Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.56 crore, down 2.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vivimed Labs are:
Net Sales at Rs 50.56 crore in December 2022 down 2.59% from Rs. 51.90 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.12 crore in December 2022 up 19.07% from Rs. 23.63 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.16 crore in December 2022 up 21.33% from Rs. 7.83 crore in December 2021.
Vivimed Labs shares closed at 8.90 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.44% returns over the last 6 months and -55.28% over the last 12 months.
|Vivimed Labs
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|50.56
|39.18
|51.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|50.56
|39.18
|51.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|34.12
|23.09
|38.22
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.45
|-0.28
|0.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.44
|6.68
|8.07
|Depreciation
|3.80
|3.80
|4.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.71
|19.40
|12.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.97
|-13.51
|-11.74
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.15
|-0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.96
|-13.36
|-12.10
|Interest
|9.16
|8.79
|11.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.12
|-22.15
|-23.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.12
|-22.15
|-23.63
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.12
|-22.15
|-23.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.12
|-22.15
|-23.63
|Equity Share Capital
|16.58
|16.58
|16.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-2.67
|-2.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-2.59
|-2.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-2.67
|-2.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-2.59
|-2.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited