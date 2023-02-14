Vivimed Labs Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.56 crore, down 2.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.56 crore in December 2022 down 2.59% from Rs. 51.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.12 crore in December 2022 up 19.07% from Rs. 23.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.16 crore in December 2022 up 21.33% from Rs. 7.83 crore in December 2021.

Vivimed Labs shares closed at 8.90 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.44% returns over the last 6 months and -55.28% over the last 12 months.