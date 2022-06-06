 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vivimed Labs Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.13 crore, up 56.78% Y-o-Y

Jun 06, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vivimed Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 61.13 crore in March 2022 up 56.78% from Rs. 38.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.33 crore in March 2022 up 33.24% from Rs. 27.46 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022 up 96.5% from Rs. 14.57 crore in March 2021.

Vivimed Labs shares closed at 13.35 on June 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.63% returns over the last 6 months and -56.44% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 61.13 56.52 38.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 61.13 56.52 38.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 36.51 40.87 12.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.20 0.49 4.87
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.68 9.25 10.92
Depreciation 4.95 4.45 4.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.82 13.21 27.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.03 -11.74 -20.48
Other Income 0.57 -0.36 1.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.46 -12.10 -18.70
Interest 10.06 11.58 9.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -15.52 -23.68 -27.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -15.52 -23.68 -27.90
Tax 2.82 -- -0.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -18.33 -23.68 -27.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -18.33 -23.68 -27.46
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -18.33 -23.68 -27.46
Equity Share Capital 16.58 16.58 16.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.21 -2.86 -3.31
Diluted EPS -2.15 -2.77 -3.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.21 -2.86 -3.31
Diluted EPS -2.15 -2.77 -3.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 6, 2022 09:22 am
