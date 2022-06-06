Vivimed Labs Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.13 crore, up 56.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.13 crore in March 2022 up 56.78% from Rs. 38.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.33 crore in March 2022 up 33.24% from Rs. 27.46 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022 up 96.5% from Rs. 14.57 crore in March 2021.

Vivimed Labs shares closed at 13.35 on June 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.63% returns over the last 6 months and -56.44% over the last 12 months.