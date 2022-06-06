Vivimed Labs Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.13 crore, up 56.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vivimed Labs are:
Net Sales at Rs 61.13 crore in March 2022 up 56.78% from Rs. 38.99 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.33 crore in March 2022 up 33.24% from Rs. 27.46 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022 up 96.5% from Rs. 14.57 crore in March 2021.
Vivimed Labs shares closed at 13.35 on June 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.63% returns over the last 6 months and -56.44% over the last 12 months.
|
|Vivimed Labs
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|61.13
|56.52
|38.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|61.13
|56.52
|38.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|36.51
|40.87
|12.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.20
|0.49
|4.87
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.68
|9.25
|10.92
|Depreciation
|4.95
|4.45
|4.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.82
|13.21
|27.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.03
|-11.74
|-20.48
|Other Income
|0.57
|-0.36
|1.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.46
|-12.10
|-18.70
|Interest
|10.06
|11.58
|9.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.52
|-23.68
|-27.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.52
|-23.68
|-27.90
|Tax
|2.82
|--
|-0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.33
|-23.68
|-27.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.33
|-23.68
|-27.46
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-18.33
|-23.68
|-27.46
|Equity Share Capital
|16.58
|16.58
|16.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.21
|-2.86
|-3.31
|Diluted EPS
|-2.15
|-2.77
|-3.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.21
|-2.86
|-3.31
|Diluted EPS
|-2.15
|-2.77
|-3.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited