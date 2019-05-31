Vivimed Labs Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 348.08 crore, up 21.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 348.08 crore in March 2019 up 21.87% from Rs. 285.61 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 down 99.87% from Rs. 10.76 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.48 crore in March 2019 down 24.96% from Rs. 36.62 crore in March 2018.

Vivimed Labs shares closed at 22.90 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.13% returns over the last 6 months and -62.76% over the last 12 months.