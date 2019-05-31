Vivimed Labs Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 348.08 crore, up 21.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vivimed Labs are:
Net Sales at Rs 348.08 crore in March 2019 up 21.87% from Rs. 285.61 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 down 99.87% from Rs. 10.76 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.48 crore in March 2019 down 24.96% from Rs. 36.62 crore in March 2018.
Vivimed Labs shares closed at 22.90 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -40.13% returns over the last 6 months and -62.76% over the last 12 months.
|
|Vivimed Labs
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|348.08
|243.93
|285.61
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|348.08
|243.93
|285.61
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|160.88
|98.27
|132.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-24.07
|-8.94
|-23.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|75.68
|42.27
|58.30
|Depreciation
|16.05
|15.29
|13.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|114.21
|75.58
|84.91
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.33
|21.45
|19.90
|Other Income
|6.10
|6.31
|2.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.43
|27.77
|22.78
|Interest
|12.83
|17.56
|16.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.40
|10.21
|6.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.40
|10.21
|6.41
|Tax
|-1.41
|-0.63
|-2.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.01
|10.84
|8.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.01
|10.84
|8.91
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|1.85
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.01
|10.84
|10.76
|Equity Share Capital
|16.50
|16.50
|16.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|1.31
|1.08
|Diluted EPS
|--
|1.26
|1.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|1.31
|1.08
|Diluted EPS
|--
|1.26
|1.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited