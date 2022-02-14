Vivimed Labs Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 56.52 crore, down 79.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.52 crore in December 2021 down 79.66% from Rs. 277.94 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.68 crore in December 2021 up 52.21% from Rs. 49.55 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.65 crore in December 2021 up 56.31% from Rs. 17.51 crore in December 2020.

Vivimed Labs shares closed at 20.70 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.41% returns over the last 6 months and 41.30% over the last 12 months.