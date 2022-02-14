Vivimed Labs Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 56.52 crore, down 79.66% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vivimed Labs are:
Net Sales at Rs 56.52 crore in December 2021 down 79.66% from Rs. 277.94 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.68 crore in December 2021 up 52.21% from Rs. 49.55 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.65 crore in December 2021 up 56.31% from Rs. 17.51 crore in December 2020.
Vivimed Labs shares closed at 20.70 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.41% returns over the last 6 months and 41.30% over the last 12 months.
|Vivimed Labs
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|56.52
|54.38
|277.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|56.52
|54.38
|277.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|40.87
|40.91
|113.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.49
|-1.37
|5.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.25
|8.74
|69.70
|Depreciation
|4.45
|4.35
|16.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.21
|16.57
|111.83
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.74
|-14.82
|-38.38
|Other Income
|-0.36
|0.14
|4.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.10
|-14.68
|-34.03
|Interest
|11.58
|8.62
|16.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.68
|-23.30
|-50.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.68
|-23.30
|-50.17
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.68
|-23.30
|-49.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.68
|-23.30
|-49.55
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-23.68
|-23.30
|-49.55
|Equity Share Capital
|16.58
|16.58
|16.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.86
|-2.81
|-5.98
|Diluted EPS
|-2.77
|-2.73
|-5.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.86
|-2.81
|-5.98
|Diluted EPS
|-2.77
|-2.73
|-5.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
