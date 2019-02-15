Vivimed Labs Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 243.93 crore, down 18.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 243.93 crore in December 2018 down 18.58% from Rs. 299.58 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.84 crore in December 2018 down 48.7% from Rs. 21.14 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.06 crore in December 2018 down 17.56% from Rs. 52.23 crore in December 2017.

Vivimed Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.31 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.53 in December 2017.

Vivimed Labs shares closed at 21.45 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -62.30% returns over the last 6 months and -75.33% over the last 12 months.