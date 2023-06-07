Vivid Mercant Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, down 86.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in March 2023 down 86.56% from Rs. 8.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2023 down 30.15% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2023 down 37.4% from Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2022.

Vivid Mercant EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.66 in March 2022.

Vivid Mercant shares closed at 34.84 on June 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.55% returns over the last 6 months and -43.76% over the last 12 months.