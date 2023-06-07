English
    Vivid Mercant Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, down 86.56% Y-o-Y

    June 07, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vivid Mercantile are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in March 2023 down 86.56% from Rs. 8.92 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2023 down 30.15% from Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2023 down 37.4% from Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2022.

    Vivid Mercant EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.66 in March 2022.

    Vivid Mercant shares closed at 34.84 on June 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.55% returns over the last 6 months and -43.76% over the last 12 months.

    Vivid Mercantile
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.201.218.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.201.218.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.193.7619.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.83-2.91-11.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.000.10
    Depreciation0.010.010.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.03-0.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.340.310.68
    Other Income3.610.024.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.270.335.18
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.270.335.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.270.335.18
    Tax----0.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.270.334.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.270.334.68
    Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.260.334.66
    Diluted EPS3.260.334.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.260.334.66
    Diluted EPS3.260.334.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

