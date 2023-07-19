Vivid Mercant Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.11 crore, up 169.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.11 crore in June 2023 up 169.55% from Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2023 down 7.47% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2023 down 22.95% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2022.

Vivid Mercant EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.44 in June 2022.

Vivid Mercant shares closed at 34.44 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.14% returns over the last 6 months and -14.96% over the last 12 months.