Vivid Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.52 crore, down 24.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.52 crore in March 2022 down 24.28% from Rs. 15.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022 down 14.27% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022 down 11.57% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2021.

Vivid Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in March 2021.

Vivid Global shares closed at 31.80 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)