Vivid Global Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.21 crore, up 6.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.21 crore in March 2021 up 6.57% from Rs. 14.27 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021 up 27.78% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2021 down 8.33% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2020.

Vivid Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.45 in March 2020.

Vivid Global shares closed at 28.35 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 41.04% returns over the last 6 months and 114.45% over the last 12 months.