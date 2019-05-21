Vivid Global Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.97 crore, up 25.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.97 crore in March 2019 up 25.94% from Rs. 15.06 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2019 down 28.92% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2019 down 10.18% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2018.

Vivid Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.11 in March 2018.

Vivid Global shares closed at 38.40 on May 20, 2019 (BSE) and has given 0.79% returns over the last 6 months and -16.25% over the last 12 months.