Vivid Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.00 crore, down 14.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.00 crore in June 2023 down 14.44% from Rs. 10.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 down 52.56% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 139.13% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

Vivid Global shares closed at 21.00 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.19% returns over the last 6 months and -24.73% over the last 12 months.