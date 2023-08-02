English
    Vivid Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.00 crore, down 14.44% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vivid Global Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.00 crore in June 2023 down 14.44% from Rs. 10.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 down 52.56% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 139.13% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

    Vivid Global shares closed at 21.00 on August 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.19% returns over the last 6 months and -24.73% over the last 12 months.

    Vivid Global Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.009.1710.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.009.1710.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.907.528.78
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.20-0.83-0.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.570.580.66
    Depreciation0.200.190.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.521.731.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.39-0.01-0.07
    Other Income0.110.130.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.290.120.04
    Interest0.05-0.060.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.340.18-0.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.340.18-0.22
    Tax--0.14--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.340.04-0.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.340.04-0.22
    Equity Share Capital4.564.564.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.370.04-0.24
    Diluted EPS-0.370.04-0.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.370.04-0.24
    Diluted EPS-0.370.04-0.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:22 am

