Vivid Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.28 crore, down 19.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.28 crore in December 2022 down 19.09% from Rs. 10.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 86.14% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 55.84% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.