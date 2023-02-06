 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vivid Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.28 crore, down 19.09% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vivid Global Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.28 crore in December 2022 down 19.09% from Rs. 10.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 86.14% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 55.84% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

Vivid Global Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.28 8.00 10.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.28 8.00 10.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.48 4.95 9.94
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.29 1.31 -3.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.63 0.59 0.78
Depreciation 0.20 0.20 0.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.27 1.15 2.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 -0.20 0.47
Other Income 0.14 0.18 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.14 -0.01 0.58
Interest 0.06 0.05 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.07 -0.06 0.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.07 -0.06 0.53
Tax 0.02 -- 0.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.05 -0.06 0.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.05 -0.06 0.38
Equity Share Capital 4.56 4.56 4.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 -0.07 0.42
Diluted EPS 0.06 -0.07 0.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 -0.07 0.42
Diluted EPS 0.06 -0.07 0.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited