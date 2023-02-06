English
    Earnings

    Vivid Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.28 crore, down 19.09% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vivid Global Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.28 crore in December 2022 down 19.09% from Rs. 10.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 86.14% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 down 55.84% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

    Vivid Global Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.288.0010.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.288.0010.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.484.959.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.291.31-3.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.630.590.78
    Depreciation0.200.200.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.271.152.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.200.47
    Other Income0.140.180.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.14-0.010.58
    Interest0.060.050.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.07-0.060.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.07-0.060.53
    Tax0.02--0.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.05-0.060.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.05-0.060.38
    Equity Share Capital4.564.564.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.06-0.070.42
    Diluted EPS0.06-0.070.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.06-0.070.42
    Diluted EPS0.06-0.070.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited