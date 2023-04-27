 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vivanza Bio Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore, up 7.54% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vivanza Biosciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore in March 2023 up 7.54% from Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 68.76% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 312.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

Vivanza Biosciences
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.02 4.80 5.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.02 4.80 5.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.73 4.19 3.97
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.05 0.00 1.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.07 0.07
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.03 0.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 0.52 -0.09
Other Income 0.12 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.17 0.53 -0.08
Interest 0.10 0.11 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.06 0.42 -0.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.06 0.42 -0.17
Tax 0.12 -- 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 0.42 -0.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 0.42 -0.18
Equity Share Capital 4.00 4.00 4.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 1.04 -0.44
Diluted EPS -0.14 1.04 -0.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 1.04 -0.44
Diluted EPS -0.14 1.04 -0.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
