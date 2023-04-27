Vivanza Bio Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore, up 7.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.02 crore in March 2023 up 7.54% from Rs. 5.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 68.76% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 312.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

Vivanza Bio shares closed at 16.97 on April 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -87.61% returns over the last 6 months and -90.93% over the last 12 months.